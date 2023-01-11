After-Hours Earnings Report for January 11, 2023 : KBH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 49.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 3.66 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.





