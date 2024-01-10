After-Hours Earnings Report for January 10, 2024 : KBH, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 97.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 40.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





