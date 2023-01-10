Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for January 10, 2023 : SAR

January 10, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 26.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 10.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

