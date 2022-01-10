After-Hours Earnings Report for January 10, 2022 : ACCD, LMNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LMNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -71.41 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





