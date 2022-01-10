Earnings
ACCD

After-Hours Earnings Report for January 10, 2022 : ACCD, LMNR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.

Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LMNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -71.41 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACCD
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Earnings

Explore

Most Popular