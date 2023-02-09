After-Hours Earnings Report for February 9, 2023 : PYPL, MSI, DXCM, EQR, VRSN, VTR, EXPE, NET, REG, BAP, G, NWSA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 25.31 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 20.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 27.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 52.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 139.04 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 18.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 3.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 34.93 vs. an industry ratio of -24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 1.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 146.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -34.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 46.40.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -145.18 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70.



Regency Centers Corporation (REG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 2.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REG is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 13.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 34.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. G missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 19.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



News Corporation (NWSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 43.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NWSA is 36.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.