After-Hours Earnings Report for February 9, 2022 : DIS, UBER, ORLY, MFC, MSI, SLF, TWLO, IFF, EFX, SGEN, MGM, ACGL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 78.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 34.25 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -36.51 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.00. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 21.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 6.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 28.45 vs. an industry ratio of -161.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 7.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.27 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 17.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWLO is -68.44 vs. an industry ratio of -42.90.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 21.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 23.02 vs. an industry ratio of -18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 9.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 31.02 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagen Inc. (SGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.79. This value represents a 187.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -39.55 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



MGM Resorts International (MGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 102.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MGM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MGM is -62.93 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 80.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 89.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.