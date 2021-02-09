After-Hours Earnings Report for February 9, 2021 : CSCO, FISV, TWTR, WELL, ENPH, AKAM, LYFT, PEAK, FMC, CDAY, ACGL, QGEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 17.11 vs. an industry ratio of -35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 14.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 25.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is -50.17 vs. an industry ratio of -298.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 18.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENPH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -733.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 208.28 vs. an industry ratio of -1257.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AKAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 27.99 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 14.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LYFT is -11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEAK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PEAK is 18.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FMC Corporation (FMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 21.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FMC is 18.88 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDAY is 728.57 vs. an industry ratio of -298.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 32.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QGEN is 26.19 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





