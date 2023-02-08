After-Hours Earnings Report for February 8, 2023 : DIS, ORLY, SLF, IFF, EFX, AVB, MPWR, STE, MOH, MGM, FLT, RE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 34.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 28.99 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.71. This value represents a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 24.40 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 4.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IFF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 20.39 vs. an industry ratio of -32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 19.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 29.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 13.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 18.34 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 65.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MPWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 49.59 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 25.71 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.06. This value represents a 40.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOH is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



MGM Resorts International (MGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.60. This value represents a 1433.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MGM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -731.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MGM is 33.06 vs. an industry ratio of -10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 4.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.29. This value represents a 1.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RE is 14.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.





