After-Hours Earnings Report for February 8, 2022 : CMG, YUM, STE, YUMC, PAYC, FLT, ENPH, PEAK, UDR, OMC, CCK, ATO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.18. This value represents a 48.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 58.07 vs. an industry ratio of -71.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 27.73 vs. an industry ratio of -71.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 12.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 29.27 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 51.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters YUMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 31.99 vs. an industry ratio of -71.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 87.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 103.98 vs. an industry ratio of -40.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.33. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 38.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 97.08 vs. an industry ratio of 168.90.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PEAK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PEAK is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UDR, Inc. (UDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UDR is 28.02 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 12.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 19.19 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.





