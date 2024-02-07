After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2024 : DIS, PYPL, MCK, ORLY, ALL, SLF, MPWR, EFX, STE, MOH, FLT, EG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 2.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 3.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 16.59 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.05. This value represents a 2.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 18.59 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $9.07. This value represents a 8.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 27.48 vs. an industry ratio of 60.30.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.87. This value represents a 384.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is -148.44 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 6.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 9.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 68.95 vs. an industry ratio of 201.30.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EFX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 36.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 6.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 26.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 5.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOH is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.16. This value represents a 8.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 18.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Everest Group, Ltd. (EG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $14.63. This value represents a 19.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EG is 6.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.





