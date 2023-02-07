After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2023 : VRTX, CMG, FTNT, PRU, ILMN, ENPH, YUMC, PAYC, OMC, AMCR, ATO, FMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 2.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 23.45 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $8.88. This value represents a 59.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 50.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 68.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 57.77 vs. an industry ratio of 71.40.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 19.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PRU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of -250.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 65.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ILMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 93.17 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 95.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 70.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 366.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 56.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 40.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 70.60 vs. an industry ratio of -46.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 0.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AMCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 15.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FMC Corporation (FMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FMC is 17.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





