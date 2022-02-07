After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2022 : AMGN, SPG, TTWO, PFG, BAP, ACM, TFII, THC, BRX, LEG, SSD, TDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 8.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 32.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 12.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 13.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 51.78 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 10.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 47.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 24.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TFI International Inc. (TFII)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 25.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TFII is 20.19 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 39.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 3.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LEG is 13.82 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SSD is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradata Corporation (TDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TDC is 30.27 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





