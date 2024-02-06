After-Hours Earnings Report for February 6, 2024 : AMGN, GILD, CMG, EW, FTNT, F, CTSH, PRU, SNAP, OMC, CINF, ATO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.66. This value represents a 13.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 5.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $9.73. This value represents a 17.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 55.95 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 34.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 51.23 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 76.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 2.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 17.63 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 10.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -21.75 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 3.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 64.00.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 51.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 9.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 17.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





