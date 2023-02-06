After-Hours Earnings Report for February 6, 2023 : ATVI, SPG, TTWO, CINF, SWKS, PINS, UDR, ACM, ZI, TFII, NOV, POWI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 38.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 28.72 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 1.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 68.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TTWO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 49.90 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 35.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 18.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 12.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 75.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PINS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -275%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PINS is -274.80 vs. an industry ratio of -43.30.



UDR, Inc. (UDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 12.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UDR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UDR is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 7.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 24.01 vs. an industry ratio of 162.40.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 64.60 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TFI International Inc. (TFII)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TFII is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NOV Inc. (NOV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 483.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOV is 54.12 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 49.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.68%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POWI is 31.09 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.