After-Hours Earnings Report for February 5, 2024 : VRTX, NXPI, SPG, PLTR, ACM, CCK, FN, SSD, AMKR, FMC, BRBR, COHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.85. This value represents a 15.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 30.93 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.33. This value represents a 2.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 200.90.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.34. This value represents a 6.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLTR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 170.20 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 20.28 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 21.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 7.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 29.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSD is 22.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 38.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 22.99 vs. an industry ratio of -27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FMC Corporation (FMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 54.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FMC is 16.08 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRBR is 34.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coherent Corp. (COHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 101.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COHR is 148.88 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





