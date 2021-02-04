After-Hours Earnings Report for February 4, 2021 : TMUS, GILD, SNAP, ATVI, F, PINS, PTON, MCHP, PRU, MSI, MTD, FTNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 41.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 129.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 36.55 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 91.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 9.16 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 58.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -92.59 vs. an industry ratio of -289.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 7.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 28.46 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Ford Motor Company (F) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 158.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 1120.00 vs. an industry ratio of 127.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PINS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 84.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PINS is -188.15 vs. an industry ratio of -289.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PTON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PTON is 327.04 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 22.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 24.12 vs. an industry ratio of 50.70.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 7.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 25.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $8.72. This value represents a 12.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 47.54 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 5.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 64.77 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





