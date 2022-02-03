After-Hours Earnings Report for February 3, 2022 : AMZN, F, ATVI, FTNT, MCHP, SNAP, PRU, U, HIG, SWKS, AVTR, CLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 72.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -32.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 73.31 vs. an industry ratio of -19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 26.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year F has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 8.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 22.97 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 1.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 108.35 vs. an industry ratio of -36.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 51.80.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNAP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -74.58 vs. an industry ratio of -38.20.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 18.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -74.46 vs. an industry ratio of -38.20.



Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 13.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -25.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 11.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 27.72 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 61.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 30.64 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





