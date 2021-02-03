After-Hours Earnings Report for February 3, 2021 : QCOM, KLAC, MET, ALGN, CTSH, EBAY, ALL, AFL, CTVA, SU, YUMC, AVB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 133.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 19.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 15.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -79.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 167.00 vs. an industry ratio of 74.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 16.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 21.93 vs. an industry ratio of 70.30.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 2.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EBAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 19.84 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.82. This value represents a 22.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 0.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of -253.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 142.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 29.43 vs. an industry ratio of 78.90.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 128.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is -14.28 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YUMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 38.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 13.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





