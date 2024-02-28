After-Hours Earnings Report for February 28, 2024 : CRM, SNOW, MNST, HPQ, NTNX, OKTA, SRPT, PSTG, STN, NTRA, JAZZ, CCCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 70.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 49.75 vs. an industry ratio of 31.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -136.06 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 39.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 35.97 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -306.47 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 53.20.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 97.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRPT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SRPT is -21.51 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 37.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 133.81 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 31.08 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 46.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 628.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JAZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 8.59 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CCCS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCCS is 76.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.