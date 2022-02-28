After-Hours Earnings Report for February 28, 2022 : WDAY, HPQ, SBAC, ZM, OKE, DAR, TREX, FSK, NVAX, PDCE, HHC, ACHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 489.63 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of -861.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 5.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 30.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 37.08 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 27.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 18.88 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 82.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 43.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 42.83 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 8.34 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.43. This value represents a 47.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NVAX is -6.20 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 118.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCE is 7.29 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The real estate development company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 1458.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 128%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HHC is 67.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 39.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACHC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHC is 22.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





