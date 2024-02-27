After-Hours Earnings Report for February 27, 2024 : RSG, ALC, A, EXR, DVN, CPNG, SPLK, EBAY, AXON, FSLR, OVV, GLPI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 13.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 33.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 61.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 29.50 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 11.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 23.99 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 2.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 17.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 16.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.73 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 68.29 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 16.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 156.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is 172.83 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 8.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EBAY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 118.60 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 4657.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FSLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -59.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FSLR is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 113.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 2.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLPI is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





