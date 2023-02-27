After-Hours Earnings Report for February 27, 2023 : OXY, WDAY, OKE, BMRN, ZM, DAR, HEI, UHS, ACHC, RRC, MKSI, FSK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 23.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OXY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 6.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is -416.20 vs. an industry ratio of -27.90.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 117.32 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 105.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 73.93 vs. an industry ratio of -27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 36.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 58.48 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 0.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UHS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UHS is 14.98 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHC is 26.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 5.90 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 56.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKSI is 9.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 6.80 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.





