After-Hours Earnings Report for February 26, 2024 : WDAY, OKE, SBAC, ZM, ERIE, U, HEI, AES, TREX, FSK, RVMD, PWSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 328.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 233.50 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 12.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 0.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 189.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1075%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 30.19 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 70.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIE is 40.97 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. U missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -92.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -46.66 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 58.41 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 40.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 9.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 50.71 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 6.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 6.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 34.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RVMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.84%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RVMD is -8.57 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80.



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PWSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PWSC is 43.04 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.