After-Hours Earnings Report for February 25, 2021 : CRM, ADSK, WDAY, MNST, EOG, HPQ, ZS, ETSY, DELL, EIX, CVNA, FTCH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/25/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 233.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 85.88 vs. an industry ratio of 52.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 123.52 vs. an industry ratio of 52.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is -477.78 vs. an industry ratio of -105.30.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 25.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 37.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 71.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 67.64 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 10.44 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 270.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ETSY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -44.44%. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 37.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 39.60.



Edison International (EIX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 39.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is -126.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -41.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





