After-Hours Earnings Report for February 24, 2022 : INTU, EOG, ADSK, MNST, OXY, SQ, ZS, EIX, PBA, DELL, ETSY, AES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 481.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 378.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 60.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 352.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 13.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 71.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 238.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 244.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is 181.06 vs. an industry ratio of -50.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -103.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 11.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 27.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 7.86 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 29.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ETSY is 38.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.