After-Hours Earnings Report for February 23, 2023 : INTU, BKNG, EOG, MELI, ADSK, SQ, VICI, EIX, PODD, LYV, GLPI, LNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 56.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 45.20 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $20.97. This value represents a 32.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 7.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 8.59 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 329.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 135.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 20.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 52.98 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -105.71 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PODD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -128.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 330.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.96. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. LYV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -74.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 134.71 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLPI is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 37.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





