After-Hours Earnings Report for February 23, 2022 : BKNG, EBAY, ANSS, LYV, EXR, IR, NTAP, CTRA, VICI, PODD, BMRN, PBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $12.73. This value represents a 2333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 58.01 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EBAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 8.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 53.63 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 73.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 272.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is -42.56 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 26.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 27.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 28.70 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 13.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 21 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 296.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CTRA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 4.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 6.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VICI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 15.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 215.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 384.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 340.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 474.28 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The emerging market company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PBR is 4.63 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.





