After-Hours Earnings Report for February 23, 2021 : INTU, SQ, ALC, CSGP, VRSK, PXD, PODD, MASI, AGR, EQH, PPD, PEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/23/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 86.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1425%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 66.26 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Square, Inc. (SQ) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -375%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -5361.60 vs. an industry ratio of -191.20.



Alcon Inc. (ALC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 8.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 68.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 15.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 104.49 vs. an industry ratio of 43.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 15.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 36.59 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 72.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 84.53 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insulet Corporation (PODD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 801.59 vs. an industry ratio of 58.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Masimo Corporation (MASI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 4.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MASI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MASI is 71.64 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 24.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 22.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 13.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EQH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQH is 6.51 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



PPD, Inc. (PPD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -127.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PPD is 33.56 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 136.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PEN is -848.58 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.