After-Hours Earnings Report for February 22, 2024 : INTU, BKNG, MELI, EOG, CPRT, NU, SQ, VICI, EIX, LYV, CTRA, PBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 1.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 56.74 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $29.72. This value represents a 20.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.66. This value represents a 104.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MELI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 78.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 4.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 33.72 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 42.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 108.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -43.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -495.92 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 13.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LYV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 61.62 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 51.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 89.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





