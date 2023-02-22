After-Hours Earnings Report for February 22, 2023 : NVDA, PXD, EBAY, GMAB, ANSS, EXR, SUI, ICLR, CTRA, LCID, MOS, ETSY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 57.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NVDA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 94.32 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.83. This value represents a 27.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 6.74 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 4.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EBAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 14.25 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genmab A/S (GMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 105.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 130.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GMAB is 27.65 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 43.72 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 8.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 18.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 3.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 21.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICON plc (ICLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 19.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICLR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLR is 21.03 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 39.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -20.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 4.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LCID is -9.08 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 4.29 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 26.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETSY is -23.87 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.





