After-Hours Earnings Report for February 22, 2022 : PSA, PANW, MELI, A, O, CDNS, VRSK, CSGP, FANG, MOS, AGR, CZR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.43. This value represents a 17.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 26.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -405.18 vs. an industry ratio of -34.80.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 187.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -361.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 254.00 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 10.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 27.40 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 51.90 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 8.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 36.13 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 68.37 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.38. This value represents a 312.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 11.82 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 242.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 37.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 20.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 52.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CZR is -22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.





