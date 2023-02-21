After-Hours Earnings Report for February 21, 2023 : PSA, PANW, O, KEYS, CSGP, SBAC, FANG, AGR, COIN, CZR, EXAS, WSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.99. This value represents a 12.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 18.98 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 219.84 vs. an industry ratio of 202.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year O has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 23.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 70.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 2.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 24.80 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.20. This value represents a 43.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 5.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 17.82 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.39. This value represents a 171.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is -5.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CZR is -26.40 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 29.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -40.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXAS is -17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.



WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WSC is 39.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





