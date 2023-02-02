After-Hours Earnings Report for February 2, 2023 : AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, QCOM, SBUX, GILD, F, MCHP, CTSH, DB, TEAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 8.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 23.65 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 89.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 156.94 vs. an industry ratio of 47.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 25.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 21.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 25.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 31.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 6.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 32.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 117.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 130.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 8.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 42.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DB is 7.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is -179.27 vs. an industry ratio of -42.80.





