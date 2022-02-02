After-Hours Earnings Report for February 2, 2022 : FB, QCOM, TMUS, MET, SU, CTSH, AFL, ALGN, MCK, SPOT, CTVA, AVB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 2.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of -39.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 40.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 18.39 vs. an industry ratio of 58.50.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 84.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 49.13 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 30.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 1185.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 55.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -24.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 16.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of -12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 13.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 56.32 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.38. This value represents a 16.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 44.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -154.26 vs. an industry ratio of -37.90.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 22.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 10.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 29.74 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.