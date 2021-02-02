After-Hours Earnings Report for February 2, 2021 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, AMGN, CB, EA, CMG, MTCH, AMCR, PKI, STE, MKL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $7.05. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 96.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $15.91. This value represents a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 36.42 vs. an industry ratio of -40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $15.91. This value represents a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 36.26 vs. an industry ratio of -40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.91 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Chubb Limited (CB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 25.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 21.09 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 89.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 35.23 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 29.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 137.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 71.54 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 15.34 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. This value represents a 167.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



STERIS plc (STE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00.



Markel Corporation (MKL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.04. This value represents a 37.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MKL is 49.01 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





