After-Hours Earnings Report for February 17, 2022 : DLR, KEYS, ED, AEE, VTR, ROKU, LNT, CGNX, GLOB, DBX, ATR, RBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.09 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ED had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 19.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ameren Corporation (AEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 21.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 15.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 87.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROKU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROKU is 101.54 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 45.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognex Corporation (CGNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 56.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CGNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNX is 52.56 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 38.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLOB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 95.07 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DBX is 30.37 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ATR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATR is 29.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 36.70 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





