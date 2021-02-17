After-Hours Earnings Report for February 17, 2021 : BIDU, TWLO, SNPS, NTR, WCN, ET, ALB, TXG, SUI, PEGA, MOS, BFAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 45.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 148.48%. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWLO is -284.64 vs. an industry ratio of -216.30.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 59.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 65.91 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 34.33 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 10.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.98 vs. an industry ratio of 82.90.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 33.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALB is 39.56 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TXG is -155.19 vs. an industry ratio of -28.90.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 0.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SUI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 29.70 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 1000.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PEGA is -120.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Mosaic Company (MOS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 182.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 58.94 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 145.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BFAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 90.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BFAM is 324.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





