After-Hours Earnings Report for February 16, 2023 : AMAT, DLR, ED, DASH, AEM, HUBS, BIO, CGNX, PCOR, FBIN, COLD, DKNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 2.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 18.10 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 0.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 16.88 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 22.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ED missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 20.09 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is -25.35 vs. an industry ratio of 37.20.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 15.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 21.84 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HUBS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -197.56 vs. an industry ratio of -37.00.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.45. This value represents a 7.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIO is 32.03 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognex Corporation (CGNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNX is 52.68 vs. an industry ratio of 43.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCOR is -38.29 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBIN is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 16.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COLD is 30.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 21.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DKNG is -5.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





