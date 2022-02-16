After-Hours Earnings Report for February 16, 2022 : NVDA, CSCO, AMAT, EQIX, PXD, AIG, SNPS, NTR, DASH, WCN, CPRT, ES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 57.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 72.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 2.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 17.68 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 33.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.63. This value represents a 2.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 27.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.05. This value represents a 278.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 21.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 12.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 73.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 56.38 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 858.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 89.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is -86.28 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 19.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.26 vs. an industry ratio of 55.30.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 29.90 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 9.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 21.40 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





