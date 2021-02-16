After-Hours Earnings Report for February 16, 2021 : A, AIG, RNG, EXAS, OXY, INVH, SEDG, CLR, DVN, VNO, LSCC, BYD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 34.78 vs. an industry ratio of 44.30.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RNG is -703.63 vs. an industry ratio of -41.00.



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 48.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXAS is -92.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 76.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is -7.01 vs. an industry ratio of -29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 24.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 45.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SEDG is 115.70 vs. an industry ratio of -1398.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 110.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLR is -23.49 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 84.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is -499.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 28.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VNO is 15.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LSCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 124.21 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 36.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BYD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -108.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BYD is -174.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





