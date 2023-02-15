After-Hours Earnings Report for February 15, 2023 : CSCO, EQIX, SHOP, SNPS, AIG, NTR, ET, RSG, MFC, WELL, WCN, ALB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 1.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 15.09 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.90. This value represents a 5.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 28.54 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 333.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is -102.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 48.14 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 24.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of -219.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -35.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 5.69 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ET has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 25.90 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 8.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 35.44 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albemarle Corporation (ALB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $8.46. This value represents a 737.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALB is 12.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





