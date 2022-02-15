After-Hours Earnings Report for February 15, 2022 : ABNB, DVN, WELL, INVH, ZI, VIAC, CINF, AKAM, CF, SEDG, MASI, IAC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 100.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 413.80 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 15.55 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 24.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 28.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 153.75 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 63.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIAC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAC is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of -42.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 6.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CINF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 20.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AKAM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 752.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CF is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SEDG is 72.24 vs. an industry ratio of 160.30.



Masimo Corporation (MASI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 12.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MASI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MASI is 57.88 vs. an industry ratio of -13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 55.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -42.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IAC is -66.51 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





