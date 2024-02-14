After-Hours Earnings Report for February 14, 2024 : CSCO, EQIX, OXY, ET, MFC, ACGL, HUBS, AWK, ROL, TYL, VTR, CF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 6.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.26. This value represents a 11.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 29.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 54.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 3.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 9.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -564.40 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AWK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 24.75 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rollins, Inc. (ROL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROL is 49.27 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 6.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TYL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TYL is 74.95 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 64.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CF is 9.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





