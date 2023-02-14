After-Hours Earnings Report for February 14, 2023 : SU, ABNB, DVN, AKAM, GDDY, SCI, WFG, ADC, GXO, ENLC, LTHM, BL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 77.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 237.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 44.95 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 25.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.58 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 20.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GDDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GDDY is 36.59 vs. an industry ratio of 315.30.



Service Corporation International (SCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 31.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCI is 19.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 64.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WFG is 3.99 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 4.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GXO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GXO is 19.26 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 72.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENLC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENLC is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Livent Corporation (LTHM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LTHM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LTHM is 18.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackLine, Inc. (BL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BL is -117.82 vs. an industry ratio of -34.00.





