After-Hours Earnings Report for February 14, 2022 : ANET, CLR, AAP, SCI, CAR, VNO, OMCL, MEDP, PRI, SRC, TNET, AMKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 56.77 vs. an industry ratio of 145.70.



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 852.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLR is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 4.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 18.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Service Corporation International (SCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 11.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 84.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCI is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.46. This value represents a 1894.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAR is 8.15 vs. an industry ratio of 149.70.



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VNO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VNO is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 1.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OMCL is 53.61 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 36.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Primerica, Inc. (PRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 29.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRI is 12.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 9.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SRC is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TNET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TNET is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.