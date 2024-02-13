After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2024 : ABNB, AIG, WELL, WCN, INVH, ES, AKAM, ENTG, MGM, GDDY, SSNC, EQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 39.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 36.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 16.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 24.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 21.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 20.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 28.80 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 28.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTG is 48.32 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MGM Resorts International (MGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MGM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MGM is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 66.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GDDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GDDY is 35.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 5.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 14.99 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





