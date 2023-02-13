After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2023 : CDNS, ANET, ES, ACGL, FE, SEDG, PLTR, LSCC, CAR, MEDP, BRX, AMKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 2.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 53.90 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 60.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 34.98 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 3.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 19.53 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 16.35 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 110.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SEDG is 101.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is -44.18 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LSCC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 59.17 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.85. This value represents a 3.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAR is 3.93 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 34.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 32.07 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 20.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 8.79 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.