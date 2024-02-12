After-Hours Earnings Report for February 12, 2024 : ANET, CDNS, WM, PFG, MEDP, SCI, LSCC, FRT, BRX, CAR, ZI, WTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 21.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 48.45 vs. an industry ratio of -67.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 45.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 75.35 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 17.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 31.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PFG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 37.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Service Corporation International (SCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 3.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCI is 19.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LSCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 45.58 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 3.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRT is 15.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 11.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.36. This value represents a 58.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAR is 4.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 11.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTS is 26.67 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.





