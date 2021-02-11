After-Hours Earnings Report for February 11, 2021 : DIS, ILMN, DLR, DXCM, SGEN, DDOG, VRSN, NET, EXPE, HUBS, AEM, BIO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/11/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 129.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 135.45 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 28.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ILMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 100.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 6.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 24.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 20.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 130.54 vs. an industry ratio of 33.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 468.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4475%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is 53.09 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -5777.50 vs. an industry ratio of -463.10.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of -33.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NET has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -293.26 vs. an industry ratio of -463.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.02. This value represents a 326.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is -16.64 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 4300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -311.36 vs. an industry ratio of -463.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 72.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 39.90 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 33.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIO is 65.76 vs. an industry ratio of 55.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





