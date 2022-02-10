After-Hours Earnings Report for February 10, 2022 : ILMN, DXCM, RSG, MTD, NET, EXPE, HUBS, VRSN, FE, SSNC, MPWR, BIO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 59.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 64.99 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 5.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 159.39 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 1.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 30.83 vs. an industry ratio of 52.70.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $10.07. This value represents a 8.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 46.52 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -347.91 vs. an industry ratio of -46.30.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 118.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is -255.78 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 89.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -350.91 vs. an industry ratio of -46.30.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. VRSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 40.43 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 9.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 17.57 vs. an industry ratio of 62.70.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 45.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPWR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 85.42 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 28.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIO is 41.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





